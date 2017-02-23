Honoring Fallen K-9 Warriors with T-Shirt Sale

More than 34 K-9 officers have given up their lives in the line of duty across the country in 2016. In honor of these fallen K-9 officers, there will be a tribute t-shirt sale to honor them. The t-shirt or hoodie has the name and department of all 34 K-9s who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2016. This is the third year for the campaign. This campaign will end March 1st at 11:59 p.m. ET (10:59 p.m. Central Time).

Proceeds from the t-shirt and hoodie memorial purchases will be used to buy as many bulletproof vests for these four-legged warriors.

To order a shirt or a hoodie, visit 2016 Fallen K-9 Warriors.

