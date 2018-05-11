Home Indiana Honorary Doctorate Recipient Aboard The International Space Station May 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Andrew J. “Drew” Feustel first graduated from Purdue College of Science in 1989, and will receive an honorary Doctor of Science degree May 11th. However, he won’t be receiving the title in person, but from a live broadcast aboard the ISS.

During the ceremony, it is customary that a Purdue dean places the ceremonial hood on honorary degree recipients.

Seeing as the distance between Feustel and his alma mater would make that impossible, fellow Boilermaker and NASA astronaut Scott Tingle will stand in place and hood Feustel while on the ISS.

NASA is airing a portion of the commencement ceremony live on NASA TV. That broadcast will begin 7:35PM at www.nasa.gov/live.

Feustel is scheduled to give remarks at the ceremony beginning at 7:56PM.

