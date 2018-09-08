Home Indiana Evansville Honor Flight Volunteers Call Veterans About Interview Day September 8th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Evansville, Indiana

The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is set to take 85 veterans to memorials in Washington D.C this November.

“It’s our opportunity to thank them,” says Lois Hill, Honor Flight treasurer.

Veterans received a call setting them up for interview day preparing for Honor Flight.

“For people that have not been called before, this is their first time when we tell them were calling and their like ‘yes I’ve been on the list. I’m excited to go.’ A lot of them don’t know what to say,” says Hill. “Some of them we’ve had them cry before because they’ve been wanting to do this and so it’s a very emotional day.”

Nearly 40 volunteers came out to help with scheduling an interview date and time for both the veteran and their guardian. Many veterans were thrilled about the opportunity.

“It’s excitement,” says Don Julian, Senior Honor Flight volunteer. “It’s excitement that they finally get to go. They finally get to take their family member with them, or their guardian with them, that they can share this experience with.”

Volunteers from Toyota also came out to help sponsor the ninth Honor Flight in Southern Indiana.

“Other than just give money, contribute money, we wanted to get involved anyway we can,” says Mike Melvin, Toyota Veterans Association chairperson. “And so we worked with Honor Flight to find some other volunteer opportunities.”

And even though the process began today, some say it’s a way to continue giving back to who they call heroes.

“They’ll tell you the ones that are worthy are the ones who never made it home,” says Hill. “But for the ones who did make it home, it’s time to say thank you. It’s time to welcome them with flags. It’s time to take them to see their memorial. And it’s just time to give them the honor that they’re due.”

Honor Flight has flown over 600 veterans from across the Tri-State. The interview day for the veterans and their guardians will be held September 29th.

44News anchor Lauren Leslie will join the Honor Flight on November 3rd.

Comments

comments