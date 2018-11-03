Honor Flight Veterans Welcomed Home With Parade

After months of preparing for Honor Flight, Tri-State veterans were welcomed home after experiencing a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit the war memorials that were built in Honor of the battles they fought in.

“I’ve never had a welcome like this in my life,” says Jerry Seng, veteran.

The 85 men and women who made the Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C were welcomed home at the Evansville Regional Airport with a parade. Hundreds of family and friends lined the way holding signs of love and support, including Jessica McCord who waited for her grandfather, a Korean War Veteran.

“The whole family has come out. Nieces and my son- he is going to be the escort in the parade, nieces and cousins have made signs. So its a family affair,” says McCord.

Smiles were on the faces of the veterans as they were greeted with cheers.

“Well it was an awesome trip,” says Donald Uhde, Honor Flight veteran. “And they call it an Honor Flight and I thought well that’s okay, but it really was an honor to be on it.”

Jerry Seng says the once in a lifetime experience brought tears to his eyes.

“Well it’s beyond expectations,” say Seng. “I mean it’s just more than you can imagine.”

And other veterans say they have just been overwhelmed with the trip.

“It’s kind of overwhelming really,” says Uhde. “I just didn’t expect anything like this at all. All of the welcome and all of the thank you for the service that I have received it’s just been awesome.”

44News anchor Lauren Leslie also joined the men an women on their trip to the nations capital-her stories will air later this month.

