Honor Flight Veterans Set To Take Flight

Honor Flight flies veterans from Evansville to Washington D.C. for one day trips for free.

The trips center around visiting war monuments and museums in the Washington D.C. area. On Saturday veterans met with represents from Honor Flight to make the final preparations for the big flight. Two flights are scheduled one May 5th and the other November 3rd.

Joe Miller of Honor Flight said, “The exciting day is going to be the day we go but it’s so much fun just to see the energy and enthusiasm, see their faces, they are just really excited about this.”

Veteran James Hill was on the first flight 8 years ago. He now tries to recruit his fellow veterans and he tells them how good the flights area, “They really take care of you, good dinners, lunches and everything like that, I encourage everybody and I try to look for veterans and get them to go on the Honor Flight.”

Other veterans say it just keeps getting better and better, but the trips usually include a wealth of emotions.

Veterans Outreach Director Patrick Savage said,

“Happy and sad you know, tears and laughter, it brings up a lot of memories, we hear a lot of stories that they haven’t even told their families.”

The veterans selected for this Honor Flight will head for Washington D.C. May 5th, the next Honor Flight after that will be on November 3rd.

44News Anchor Lauren Leslie has been selected to go on the November flight to tell the stories of the veterans making the fall trip.

