Honor Flight Veteran Asking Community To Find Lost Hat October 14th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

A 95 year old Honor Flight Veteran is asking the communities help in finding an item special to him. His hat.

World War II Veteran Warner Knight recently visited Washington D.C. with the Honor Flight Team. During his trip in D.C., Knight received a pin that he attached a World War II hat along with a Pearl Harbor Day pin that was a gift from his granddaughter. Mr. Knight is still searching for this hat, he even put out an ad for its whereabouts.

He explained that his heart is sad that he possibly lost it and if anyone finds if they could please return it.

If you have information on his hat and pin or find it, Mr. Knight pleases asks you to return it. Please contact Warner Knight at (812)-470-5535, or you can mail it to Mr. Knight at 1108 Lohoff Avenue, Evansville.

