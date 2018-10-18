Honor Flight Guardians Gear Up For Washington D.C.

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is gearing up for the upcoming trip. Right now 85 guardians are getting prepared for the flight with the 85 veterans traveling to washington D.C.

Veterans typically get the chance to visit the Lincoln, Vietnam War, Korean War, and World War II memorials. Guardians say they’re excited about the trip and they’re looking forward to seeing their reactions.

Guardian Melanie Benton says, “I’m taking my grandpa, Maurice Woolsey, he was part of the U.S. Army and the National Guard. They’re excited to go on this trip with him so I’m honored to be a part of all this.”

44News evening anchor Lauren Leslie will also be attending the upcoming Honor Flight in Washington D.C. reporting on the veterans traveling to our nation’s capital to visit the memorials built in their honor.

Leslie will have a series of stories coming back to us and they will air right here on 44News the following week.

