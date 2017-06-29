Honeymoon Coffee Co. Celebrates National Waffle Iron Day

It’s National Waffle Iron Day, and Honeymoon Coffee Company in Evansville is celebrating it in their own way. Honeymoon has a unique take on the waffles they serve because they use a Hong Kong Bubble Waffle Iron.

The business offers waffles with a plethora of topping choices from strawberries and Nutella to blackberry maple syrup. It even has a new chocolate waffle in the owrks, which they are calling the Dark Waffle.

Customers can choose between their original light waffle or their dark waffle starting this Fourth of July, but the chocolate flavor isn’t the only thing that sets it apart.

Zac Parsons said, “Chocolate would be a way to make it a little sweeter, but also use a different type of flour to make it gluten-free. So we have a lot of folks out there who have a gluten intolerance, gluten allergy, so this is a way for them to kind of partake in the waffle craze as well.”

To celebrate National Waffle Iron Day, Honeymoon Coffee Co. is offering a free fruit topping on their Hong Kong Bubble Waffles all day.





