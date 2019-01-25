Homicide Investigation Underway in Evansville

UPDATE 10:19AM: The victim has been identified by police as 25-year-old Delvin Devante Mitchell of Evansville. An autopsy has been scheduled for January 26th at 2:00PM.

Police have not released information on a suspect at this time.

Earlier: Evansville police are investigating a homicide in the 2300 Block of Frisse Avenue following a shots fired call that came in just after midnight.

Police say a witness told them they saw a man in a vehicle that seemed to be deceased. Upon investigation, officials say they found one victim who’s name has not been released.

We’ve recently learned police attempted to pull over another vehicle a few blocks away around the time of the incident. The driver refused to stop leading officers on a pursuit that ended in Warrick County.

Given the information available at this time, police do not believe the driver is linked to the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact EPD at 812-436-7979 or at the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Comments

comments