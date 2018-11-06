Homicide Investigation Underway in Evansville

Evansville police are investigating after a body was found on the east side of the city.

Police say they responded to a report of a person laying on the ground in an alley behind 631 East Missouri Street just before 7:00AM.

Once officers arrived they saw the man was deceased and believe he had been shot. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the suspect involved in this incident to contact EPD at 812-436-7979.

Anonymous tips can be made at the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Comments

comments