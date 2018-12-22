Home Indiana Hometown Hero Returns To Dubois County December 22nd, 2018 Paul Wilcoxen Indiana

A hometown hero returns to Dubois County to share his story.

Joshua Gordon is an F/A-18 Hornet-Navy pilot and a graduate of Northeast Dubois High School.

He was back for Christmas and had the opportunity to speak to a room full of people including aviation interns at the Huntingburg Airport.

Gordon says he wants to inspire kids to pursue flying.

“I never could really find time on leave to get out here, and it just worked out that I had a few days before Christmas where I could come out and really just get the youth involved with aviation and kind of rekindle that fire,” said Gordon. “So it was phenomenal to see the support of the local community.”

Gordon was an intern at the Huntingburg Airport and graduated high school in 2009.

After high school, Gordon continued his education at Indiana State University to study aviation before joining the Navy as an officer.

“Here is a local neighbor and family member who can inspire a young person to make the sky the limit to their career,” said DCAA Dubois County Airport Authority president Jim Hunsicker in a press release prior to the event.

Gordon says the spark that ignited his love for aviation came when he was eight years old.

One of the biggest influences in his life was his grandpa.

Gordon recalls his grandpa building and flying model airplanes as having an early impact on his life.

