A Hometown Hero To Return To Evansville After Pearl Harbor Attack December 2nd, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

“The sweet part is George is coming home…yes.”

A hero is returning home to Evansville after nearly nine decades.

Pearl harbor veteran George James Wilcox’s remains were identified by the Department Of Defense, and will return home December 15th, 2017.

It’s a call the Wilcox family had been waiting for for 76 years.

Nephew John Wilcox, an older brother, and a cousin in Louisville gave a small piece of themselves in hopes of brining their family member home.

“We gave our DNA samples to the navy not expecting to hear a phone call. And when we did get that phone call it was ecstatic.”

Niece Betty Pirnat and nephew John Wilcox heard little about their uncle who died in the attack of Pearl Harbor.

“We just knew we had an uncle killed in pearl harbor.”

But even knowing little about their uncle- growing up, he was never far from their mind.

“Every time I would see a television show you know with pearl harbor, I would always look for you know, the Oklahoma. He was on the USS Oklahoma.”

George James Wilcox was just 17 when he sailed off for Pearl Harbor.

“His dad, my grandfather had to actually sign for him to be admitted into the navy.”

Born in Byram, Mississippi in the thick of the depression, George was separated from his siblings and sent to work in Vinceness, Indiana after the death of their mother.

Despite the hardship of the depression , George’s father never stopped thinking about his children.

“It would be a tear in my grandfather’s eye you know when he was talking about his son. So I know for a fact it really impacted him quite a bit.”

George Wilcox was just 19 when he died at pearl harbor.

After nearly nine decades, his return to the States means the world to his family, especially his late brother and sister.

“I know it was my dad’s wishes, and I‘m pretty sure it’s Aunt Rita’s wishes also that George would come home. It completes our family. It does.”

But no matter how far- a piece of George was always close to home.

“Our mother, which we didn’t know that our mother had this in her cedar chest. The pictures of George was in there, the purple heart, his death certificate, the original western union missing in action was in there… It was a complete surprise to us that we had all those artifacts in there… It really was.”

The ultimate sacrifice…

“He fought for his county, and he died for his country… And we are all very proud and we’re glad to get him home and get laid to rest with his family near by.”

An American hero- George Wilcox– will return home December 15th, and his family can’t be more thankful.

**NOTE: It’s been 76 years since Pearl Harbor, not 86 years as said in the video.

