Three homes and several turkey houses in Dubois County have been destroyed due to the storms.

This happened in the Ireland, Indiana area. It happened within a three mile area between County Road 150 and Church Avenue.

There will be a survey team in Dubois County to determine if there was a tornado in the Ireland area that caused all of the storm damage.

