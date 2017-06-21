Home Kentucky Henderson Homes Set to be Built along South Main Street in Henderson June 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

A dozen homes are set to be built along South Main Street in Henderson. The development is underway for Old Mill and Sights Denim property.

Main Street South will begin developing on the empty piece of land at the corner of South Main Street and Audubon Street.

Developers hope to build 12 homes in the neighborhood. Crews broke ground this week, and construction is slated to begin within the next few weeks.

Anyone interested in the homes can call 270-826-8476.

Comments

comments