Homes in Hawesville Have Two Water Outages in Less Than a Week

This is the second time in a matter of days the same areas have been affected by a water outage in Hawesville.

The first water outage was Thursday, and another one happened just after midnight Monday morning along US 60 West.

Rick Cox, the Hancock County Emergency Management director, says the two were just 75 feet away from each other on an older line.

The water breaks are across US 60 from Hancock County High School, and the school was prepared for another water outage. Kyles Estes, the Hancock County Schools Superintendent, says they had “disinfectant and bottled water on hand for students to use.”

It is unknown what exactly caused the leaks, but the city says this is something that happens with aging infrastructure. “The main thing that everyone needs to know is that breaks occur,” said Cox. “You need to be prepared, you need to have water available so that you can make your morning coffee, wash your face, and get ready to go to work or school.”

Even after the break is fixed, Hawesville will still have a boil advisory in place until further notice.

