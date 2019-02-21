Homeowners Prepare for Flooding After State of Emergency Declared

Webster County declared a state of emergency due to flood waters. Now community members are taking action to keep others safe during the flooding.

Emergency Services in Webster County have been putting down sandbags to protect homes, especially in areas prone to flooding such as Broadway Street.

“We did do sandbagging at this location last year, about the same time,” says Jeremy Moore, Webster County Emergency Service Director. “This is an ongoing issue with the back up of the trade water river.”

Victor Sutton has property prone to flooding and says he fears more sandbags will be needed this year than the previous year.

“Last year they laid down about 300 sandbags in a couple of hours,” says Sutton. He says last year’s flooding was almost disastrous. “Without the sandbags, it would have gone underneath the cabin and all of this would’ve been underwater, it would’ve been destroyed.”

Now Sutton says they are preparing for even higher waters than before.

“If we get the rain that they say we are going to get, we will be in trouble,” says Sutton.

Which is why crews are equipping houses prone to flooding before the storms strike again.

“We’re trying to get ahead of it and be more proactive with the sandbags. That way they are there if needed and hopefully reduce any damage that may come upon the property,” says Moore.

