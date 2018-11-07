Homeowners Concerned About Riverside Drive Traffic

Evansville homeowners are raising concerns about the major traffic affecting the neighborhoods along Riverside Drive.

The amount of traffic on side streets in their neighborhood drastically increases when Riverside is closed.

Members of the Riverside Drive Neighborhood Association say even semi trucks that violate weight limits imposed by the city are traveling down their streets.

Members say this is one of the many concerns they have.

Riverside Neighborhood Association member Charles Hudson says, “We’re looking for lowered speed limits within the Residential Historic District. We’re looking for enforcement of that. We’re looking to begin the discussion about placing additional four-way stops within the area to slow traffic and divert traffic to the peripheries of the historic district, rather than traversing through the center of it.”

Many homeowners with the Riverside Drive Neighborhood Association say they have had cars damaged or totaled because of reckless drivers.

Board of Public Safety officials say they’re taking the association’s complaints under consideration.

Comments

comments