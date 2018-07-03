Home Indiana Homeowners Concerned Over Possible Solar Farm July 3rd, 2018 Megan DiVenti Indiana

A potential solar farm could become a part of northern Vanderburgh County near West Baseline Road. The solar farm would take up nearly 600 acres of land in northern Vanderburgh County near West Baseline Road. Orion, a California-based company, is spearheading the project.

The farm is expected to have 200,000 solar panels in place.

Cathie Cure, homeowner says, “When we found out about this project, it was the magnitude of this project. I can’t find anything larger than this in the state of Indiana.”

Her home of 36 years is currently surrounded by hundreds of acres of farmland, but soon her property could be farming a more modern commodity-solar power.

“You have a platted subdivision to our East, you have homes that have been here for a hundred years or more. And for them to want to put what I consider a power plant in our backyard is just not acceptable,” says Cure.

The proposals involve a 30-year lease of the property with two ten year options to renew.

“The only person that we can see that’s profiting from this are the property owners that signed and this company in California,” says Cure.

Neighbors said they don’t have a problem with solar energy itself, but rather the magnitude of the project that will be seen right from their front yard.

“We do have a voice. We know we’re up against big money. They’re throwing big money at these property owners,” said Cure.

Concern for future generations who will live on the property is a concern.

“It’s my life and our children’s. And if it does not go back into agriculture, what does it become?,” said Cathie.

Plans for the solar farm still have to go before the zoning committee. If approved, it could take up to seven years before the solar farm is up and running.

44News reached out to Orion for a comment but did not hear back.

