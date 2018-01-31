Home Indiana Homeowners And Boonville City Leaders Rally Against Proposed Mine Parameters January 31st, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Indiana

Save Our Homes LLC, is a group of about 40 Boonville homeowners. The moniker is indicative of what they are trying to accomplish. They are working to protect their homes against an Alcoa planned coal mining site they think is encroaching too close to their homes; which could cause environmental and health detriments.

Save Our Homes along with Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt and his lawyer, held a press conference to update folks on what they call troubling developments.

After months of negotiations with Alcoa they thought they came to an agreement that suited both sides. This included things like third party insurance coverage for potential accidents, adding seismic meters, and changing the buffer zone from 300 feet to 800 feet.

Boonville City leaders say at the eleventh hour Alcoa backed out of the agreement, refusing to sign any sort-of agreement.

Alcoa has released a press release on the subject. They say they would sign an agreement should Boonville rescind an ordinance that disallows mining within city limits and three miles around it.

Alcoa officials state that they need the mine to power the smelters at the Warrick County Power Plant.

Alcoa says they have asked a Warrick County Judge to block the ordinance. A hearing is set for March 14th in Warrick County Superior Court.

