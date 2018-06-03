Home Indiana Evansville Homeowner Involved In Self Defense Shooting Arrested On Drug Charges June 3rd, 2018 Warren Korff Evansville

The homeowner who shot a man breaking into his Evansville home is arrested, but not for the shooting. Ricky Boyd faces charges of dealing marijuana.

Just before Noon Saturday, police were called to Boyd’s house in the 1700 block of Coker. When they got there they found Eric Thomas dead. Detectives determined Thomas was trying to break into Boyd’s house, and Boyd shot him. They also determined Boyd had the right to defend himself and his property, so he faces no charges in connection with the shooting. However, during the course of the investigation police say they found half a pound of marijuana in Boyd’s car. Boyd was arrested on charges of dealing drugs. They also say Boyd is on a parole in connection with a drug related arrest and conviction in Texas.

Investigators say it appears Boyd was specifically targeted in the robbery attempt, but they have not said if the incident was drug related.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

