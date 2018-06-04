Homeowner Arrested After Marijuana Founding During Investigation

Authorities say it’s a deadly trend linked directly to the drug trade in the Tri-State. Homeowner Ricky Boyd shot and killed Eric Thomas for trying to break into his home on Coker Avenue.

Boyd himself was arrested for allegedly dealing marijuana. Police say the shooting was in self-defense but during their investigation, a half pound of pot was found in Boyd’s car.

Sgt. Jason Cullum says, “Realistically if you’re out doing this type of criminal activity there are other criminals that will try to take advantage of you and rob you for the drugs and the money and if you put up a resistance which is what we saw several times last year they’re willing to kill people over marijuana and over the money with selling marijuana.”

Boyd is due in court Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m.

He’s being held on a $20,000 bond in Vanderburgh County.

