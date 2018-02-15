Home Kentucky Homemade Machine Guns, Firearms Lead To Arrest Of Owensboro Man February 15th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

An Owensboro man is accused of having more than a dozen unregistered machine guns and firearms. Glen Aley, 45, has been indicted with 19 counts of possessing multiple types of firearms, including machine guns, short-barreled shotguns, short-barreled rifles, and silencers, that were not registered in the National Firearm Registration and Transfer Record.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Aley had several hand-made machine guns and sawed-off shotguns that didn’t have serial numbers on them.

The weapons included .223 Wylde caliber, M-16-type firearms; Fabrique Nationale Herstal, Model PS90 5.7x28mm caliber firearms (machine guns); Eds Tactical Armory, Model 2A, 7.62x39mm caliber AR-type firearm (short-barreled rifle); 7.62x51mm caliber AR-type firearm (machine gun); 7.62x51mm caliber AR-type firearm, (machine gun); AR-type firearm (short-barreled rifle); New England Firearms, Model SB2, 10-gague shotgun (short-barreled shotgun); and black cylindrical devices, (firearm silencers).

The indictment states Aley possessed the firearms between February 16, 2017 and March 28, 2017.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nute Bonner. It’s being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

