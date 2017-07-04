Homeless Population Helps Police Find Counterfeit Suspects

Evansville Police may have the homeless population to thank for helping them crack a case that has cost area banks a lot of money.

Javon Thomas, of Atlanta, Georgia, Brian Matthews, of Evansville, and Ryricus Perdue, Atlanta, Georgia, face charges of counterfeiting.

Detectives say they caught the trio with thousands of dollars worth of forged checks from an area business.

Police have been working with homeless shelters after receiving tips that people from Atlanta were stealing checks from the mail and recruiting the homeless to cash them.

Detectives even placed flyers with local homeless shelters, including the United Caring Shelter, alerting people about the scheme.

A resident at United Caring Shelter told police he had been approached by such a group.

The homeless person’s information led to the arrests of Thomas, Matthews and Perdue.

