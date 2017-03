It’s a one-day, one-stop event with one mission to provide critical services to people who are homeless or close to it. From health screenings to haircuts, the event will provide more than 90 services to the public.

This event will be at the Old National Events Plaza beginning at 9 a.m. and running through 2 p.m.

Volunteers say they are expecting to serve anywhere from 800 to 1,000 people.





