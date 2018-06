Home Indiana Homegrown Guts of Huntingburg Guide Raiders to Another State Title Game June 15th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports

Southridge High School baseball will make its first-ever appearance at the IHSAA state finals this weekend in Indianapolis.

The Raiders face Boone Grove Saturday at 1 p.m. CT at Victory Field.

Sports Anchor/Reporter Nick Ruffolo will cover the game in the Circle City.

Follow his game coverage on Twitter at @NRuffolo44News.

44News will have highlights and post-game reaction airing on CBS44 at 10 p.m.

