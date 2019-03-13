HomeGoods Store to Open in Evansville

A new home decor store is making its way to Evansville. HomeGoods will be opening its doors Sunday, April 7th at 8 a.m. and will be located in Evansville Pavilion.

The company expects to fill 65 full and part-time positions. Store hours are Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Customers can find products like furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, kitchen and dining, bedding, bath, kids’ décor and toys, pet accessories, storage, workspace, outdoor, gourmet, wellness and more

For more information visit HomeGoods.

