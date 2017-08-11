Home Security Camera Catches Burglar

A man is arrested for burglary, after a Henderson County homeowner spots them on a security camera.

Kentucky State Police were called to a home on U.S. Highway 60 East when a homeowner saw an unknown male inside. The homeowner had a security camera system installed, and was watching the video while he was away from home.

When troopers arrived they found 53-year-old James Romo of Henderson inside.

Romo was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center. He faces charges of Burglary 2nd degree and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree.

