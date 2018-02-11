Home Kentucky Home School Students And High School Sports February 11th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Home schooled students in Kentucky are one step closer to participating in high school sports. The Kentucky house voted 76 to 8 to allow home schooled students and teams of home school students to participate in athletic contest against their traditional school counterparts. However, the bill is only limited to regular season events. The bill also will not allow those same individuals or teams to participate in state athletic tournaments. Now, the bill still has to be passed and Governor Steve Bershear must sign it before it can become a law. All of the representative from the 44News viewing area voted in favor of the bill.

