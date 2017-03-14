Home Indiana Home Intruder Arrested After Quick Actions by Indiana State Trooper March 14th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

The quick actions of an Indiana State Trooper leads to the arrest of a home intruder in Daviess County. Nicholas Whetstine, from Newburgh faces charges of residential entry. On Monday Detectives say a 911 call came in from Odon, about a man who broke into a home with a woman and eight kids locked in a bedroom. As soon as one of the troopers heard the call being dispatch, he went straight to the home and found Whetstine. The trooper ordered him to the ground by gunpoint and arrested him. During the investigation troopers say, they discovered Whetstine broke into another property that same day.

