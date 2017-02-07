Home Improvement Impersonators Strike In Vanderburgh County
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam where a couple claims to be home improvement contractors. Deputies say a couple claiming to be home improvement contractors tricked a woman into allowing them into her home. The suspects claimed they wanted to repair a leak “free of charge”. The victim told them one of the suspects stole her jewelry out of her bedroom.
Authorities say people will pass themselves off as contractors or impersonate a contractor completely to get into homes then steal from residents. They say residents should be weary of contractors who claim to have “left over” material from a nearby job, quotes a price that seems too good to be true, or if the contractor does not provide references.
The following are suggestions to avoid becoming a victim of home improvement fraud or theft:
– Don’t allow a door to door solicitor into your home
– Don’t commit to a home improvement project on the spur of the moment
– verify the contractor is licensed, bonded, and insured
– avoid paying for projects before completion
– keep all records related to the project, including correspondence
– deal locally; use an established contractor with community ties
If you have been a victim of home improvement fraud or theft, please call 911. To submit a tip, visit Vanderburgh Sheriff Tips.