Home Improvement Impersonators Strike In Vanderburgh County

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam where a couple claims to be home improvement contractors. Deputies say a couple claiming to be home improvement contractors tricked a woman into allowing them into her home. The suspects claimed they wanted to repair a leak “free of charge”. The victim told them one of the suspects stole her jewelry out of her bedroom.

Authorities say people will pass themselves off as contractors or impersonate a contractor completely to get into homes then steal from residents. They say residents should be weary of contractors who claim to have “left over” material from a nearby job, quotes a price that seems too good to be true, or if the contractor does not provide references.

The following are suggestions to avoid becoming a victim of home improvement fraud or theft:

– Don’t allow a door to door solicitor into your home

– Don’t commit to a home improvement project on the spur of the moment

– verify the contractor is licensed, bonded, and insured

– avoid paying for projects before completion

– keep all records related to the project, including correspondence

– deal locally; use an established contractor with community ties

If you have been a victim of home improvement fraud or theft, please call 911. To submit a tip, visit Vanderburgh Sheriff Tips.

