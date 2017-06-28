Home Explosion Survivors Fighting For Life

An investigation is underway as survivors of a home explosion are fighting for their lives. The explosion happened Tuesday morning just before 9AM. The home at 1717 Hercules Avenue was reduced to ruble, the structure once a home was left completely unrecognizable.

Family members tell 44News all three victims remain hospitalized in critical condition and doctors say there is equal chances of survival as the other grim outlook. On Tuesday afternoon, two bodies were pulled from the destruction and autopsies are underway. The autopsies were scheduled to begin at 1PM Wednesday and Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says it could be hours for positive identification.

A mother and her son are among the survivors of Tuesday’s home explosion. Neighbors tell 44News Tara McKnight and her son Jesse Woolems were the first two victims who made it out of the home. Witnesses say the two were burned from head to toe, their hair singed and their skin reportedly falling off their bodies. The young boy pleaded with neighbors who were helping rendering aid to save his life, “He’s so little, I just pray that God comes through for him. It’s the beginning of summer he should be enjoying it not laying up there not knowing if he is going to live or die,” said Shelby Mattingly, an aunt of the third victim Michael Kneer.

Mattingly says doctors have told their family the next 48 hours are crucial, “I’m just grateful the three of them have a chance, of 50-50 right now.”

Evansville Fire and Police were back on scene conducting an investigation looking for any clues or evidence that might determine what caused the deadly blast. As police and fire investigators work to try to determine just what happened at 1717 Hercules Avenue, victim’s families are asking the community for prayers as their loved ones remain hospitalized fighting for their lives.

There is still no cause for the explosion and fire officials have said one may never be determined due to the extent of damage.

