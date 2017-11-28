Home Indiana Evansville Home Where Beckerle’s Body Was Found Is Torn Down November 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The home where Aleah Beckerle’s body was found has been demolished. The house was torn down on November 27th at 6 a.m. It’s in the 1600 block of South Bedford Avenue in Evansville. The structure could not be salvaged and had to be torn down.

Beckerle, who was wheelchair bound, went missing on July 17, 2016 and was found dead at the South Bedford home in March.

Terrance Roach is charged in Beckerle’s death and is scheduled to go to trial in January.

The building wasn’t scheduled to be torn down until December.

The Evansville Land Bank owns the property where the home sat and that property is for sale.

