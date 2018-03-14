Home Kentucky Home Baking Bill Passes Senate Committee March 14th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A bill that would allow Kentucky home bakers to sell products out of their own kitchen is one step closer to becoming a law.

House Bill 263 would require anyone looking to sell baked goods out of their home to be registered with the state and have a mandatory inspection. Home bakers would be required to follow specific labeling and sanitation guidelines as well.

Under current laws, someone could face a $5,000 fine or up to 30 days in jail for selling baked goods to customers from their home kitchen.

This bill is designed to ensure that a safe marketplace exists for home bakers.

Under HB 263, home baked products could be sold by pick-up or delivery at markets, roadside stands, community events, or online.

Last week, this bill passed the full House and has passed the Senate Committee with a 9-0 vote. Now, the measure goes to the full Senate for consideration.

