Holy Trinity Church Lot Sold For Future EWSU Project October 30th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Holy Trinity Catholic Church is sold to the Evansville Water and City Utility. The EWSU board approved a purchase agreement Tuesday to buy the property for $457,000.

The city will eventually tear down the church to create space for storage tanks. EWSU officials say the project is long-term and will help the city comply with the clean water act.

EWSU Director Allan Mounts says, “We have a series of projects that either increase our complicity to process that at the treatment plant, or we have to put in place storage that could contain the stormwater or overflow before it goes into the river. Hold it, and then we pump it out and release it after the storm.”

Mounts says the project was a win for both the city and the Evansville Catholic dioceses.

