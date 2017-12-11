Holy Rosary Catholic School, Church Looking to Expand

Holy Rosary Catholic School and Church in Evansville is looking to expand. The Parish manager says, plans call for more than two million dollars in improvements to the school and church.

The project includes a $2.5 million, two-story expansion to the school and day chapel. Other upgrades include a chapel, atrium, office space, along with a science classroom and meeting space.

Joseph Holtz said, “It’s something we have been working on for a few years with a Master Plane and a building of a preschool, and this is the second piece of that effort. It’s taking awhile to get everything to fall into place and it seems to be that that is happening at this point so personal it’s a milestone that I’m happy to achieve”

A groundbreaking will take place this spring in time for Easter. Construction will last about 12 to 18 months.

