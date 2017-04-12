Home Indiana Holocaust Survivor Speaks to Jasper Students About Forgiveness April 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Community members and students gathered at Jasper High School to hear Holocaust survivor Eva Kor speak about some of the things she went through decades ago. Eva’s main message to students is forgiveness.

A packed gymnasium, silent, listening to the words of a survivor of one of humanity’s lowest moments. Eva Kor spoke to students about learning how to forgive. Kor is a survivor of the Holocaust and she and her twin were part of experiments at Auschwitz.

She has also been named the recipient of the 2017 Sachem Award, which she will receive Thursday. Kor said the award is nice, but spreading her message of overcoming trauma is her main goal.

Jasper High School officials said getting Eva’s message to younger people will help them as they grow. School officials said Kor’s message can reach beyond high school students, and well into the community.

Kor opened the Candles Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute in 1995. She said she has returned to Auschwitz on several occasions.

Comments

comments