Home Kentucky Holocaust Survivor John Rosenberg to Speak at Kentucky Wesleyan September 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentucky Wesleyan College is hosting Holocaust survivor and nationally acclaimed attorney John Rosenberg later this month.

The event is hosted by the Stanley Reed Pre-Law and Politics Society at Wesleyan. Reed is a 1902 graduate of Wesleyan College and was a noted attorney who served as United States Solicitor General from 1935 to 1938.

The lecture will be free and open to the public. Rosenberg worked under mentor John Doar as member of the team that prosecuted the murders of three civil rights workers in 1967.

“John Rosenberg is an American hero and has, through his many years of commitment to justice, changed not only the United States, but also our world,” said Wesleyan President Barton D. Darrell. “Kentucky Wesleyan College has a rich history of preparing students for careers in law and social justice, so it is quite fitting that Mr. Rosenberg has chosen to share his life experiences with our campus and the Owensboro-Daviess County community. We are so honored to host Mr. Rosenberg for what will be an unforgettable evening.”

Rosenberg is a past member of the Board of Governors of the Kentucky Bar Association. He is chair of the Senior Lawyers Section and past chairs of the Education Law Section of the Public Interest Law Section of the Kentucky Bar Association.

The free lecture with John Rosenberg is on September 25th at 7:00PM at Legacy Church at 3300 Frederica Street.

Comments

comments