Holocaust Survivor Eva Kor Named Grand Marshal for the 500 Festival Parade

Holocaust survivor Eva Kor will be the Grand Marshal for the 2017 IPL 500 Festival Parade in Indianapolis next month. Kor spoke to students at Jasper High School Wednesday about what it was like to survive a German Concentration Camp. The 83-year-old Jewish native of Romania opened the Candles Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute in 1995.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb surprised Kor with news of the parade at a ceremony Thursday. That’s where he also presented her with a Sachem Award, which is the state’s highest honor.

The IPL 500 Festival Parade will be on May 27th from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CT (12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET).

