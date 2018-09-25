Home Kentucky Holocaust Survivor at KWC to Encourage Public Service September 25th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Kentucky Wesleyan college hosts Holocaust survivor and nationally-acclaimed attorney John Rosenberg. Rosenberg worked under mentor John Doar as a member of the team that prosecuted the murderers of three civil rights workers in 1967.

Mississippi Burning, the movie about the famous case was released in 1988. His topic Tuesday was continuing the Wesleyan way with public service.

“I think it’s important to talk about the Holocaust, to go to the museum’s, to learn about the Holocaust. I was glad to hear a couple of teachers who came up afterward who teach Holocaust in schools,” says Rosenburg.

From 1962 to 1970, Rosenberg served as a trial attorney and section chief in the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice litigating racial discrimination cases throughout the south.

