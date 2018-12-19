Holly’s House Receives Special Handmade Blankets

Students in the support of Holly’s House and the Think First and Stay Safe child abuse prevention program gave the nonprofit organization a special gift.

Seventh and eighth-grade students from Christ the King School gave them handmade blankets. Holly’s House executive director Holly Edmund says the blankets are a heartwarming gift.

“Those blankets turned out fantastic. It’s wonderful to see the kids having a giving spirit at Christmas time. And it’s just a fantastic way for us to partner with the schools to help with Holly’s House,” says Edmund.

The Think First and Stay Safe campaign focuses on helping children understand ways someone might hurt them either online or in person.

It’s free for elementary students in five southern Indiana counties.

