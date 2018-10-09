Holly’s House Receives Grant from Allstate Foundation

Holly’s House has received a large donation from the Allstate Foundation.

A $70,000 check was presented to the victim’s advocacy center at Cambridge Golf Course at an event on October 9th. The check was presented by Evansville Agency owner Jay Rietman.

Holly’s House provides services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.

The grant will support services offered by Holly’s House, Albion Fellows Bacon Center, and the Lampion Center.

