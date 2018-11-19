Holly’s House Names Holly Edmond as Executive Director

Holly’s House has added a new person to its team.

The local child and adult victim advocacy center has named Holly Edmond as its new Executive Director.

Before joining the team at Holly’s House, Edmond was employed as a project manager at BWX Technologies where she was responsible for maintaining multi-million dollar budgets, managing a cross-functional team while working with the U.S. Navy during a U.S. Department of Defense highest priority program.

“Holly brings business acumen, as well as an understanding of the non-profit sector, to the position. She is committed to continuing the high quality services provided by Holly’s House. Her compassion for the community has been demonstrated throughout the years by her willingness to share her expertise with many local non-profit agencies. We are pleased that she will be leading Holly’s House as we begin our next decade of service to the region,” says The Holly’s House Search Committee.

Edmond holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business, Cum Laude designee from Indiana University where she majored in Accounting.

