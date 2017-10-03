Holly’s House Initiates Purple Purse Challenge

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. There are several events around Evansville to show support and increase awareness for victims of Domestic Violence and Abuse. Holly’s House partners with Allstate this month to initiate a silent movement across the nation among women. They encourage women to accessorize their purses with a purple tassel keychain that symbolize forms of physical and emotional abuse. Holly’s house aims to raise $10,000 through the campaign this year. More than 100 domestic violence victims receive aid while 250 child abuse cases are handled every year. The organization also funds services for victims including overdue car and rent payments. The fundraiser and movement will last until October 31st.

Comments

comments