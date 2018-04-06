Holly’s House Hosts A Royal Affair Celebration

Holly’s House held its seventh annual Hats Off to Holly’s House celebration and the theme this year was A Royal Affair. This year’s edition was held at the Tropicana Conference Center.

Festivities included a live auction, hat contest, and photo booth. Most importantly though it was a chance to raise money for advocates who do very important work in our community.

All proceeds from tonight’s event will go to support Holly’s House Services for victims of domestic violence and child sexual assault.

Comments

comments