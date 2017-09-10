Holly’s House Fun Fair and Cruise In

Holly’s House is a local child and adult victim advocacy center, that helps families in our area all year long and today volunteers took the day to get out an enjoy some beautiful weather with a big fair.

The 9TH annual Fun Fair and Cruise In took place this afternoon and the public came out to enjoy some fun, games and food and this event was all for a good cause.

Several local organizations came together to showcase their services which they provide for people right here in the tri-state.

Executive Director of Holly’s House, Sidney Hardgrave says, “This is our 9TH annual Family Fun Fair. We started this event when Holly’s House first opened and our goal has always been to bring families to Holly’s House for a fun day. Give them a chance to learn about our services, understand what we do and just have fun.”

Holly’s House provides services for victims of abuse across Southwest Indiana. To learn more about what they do, visit www.hollyshouse.org

