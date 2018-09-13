Holly’s House Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

Holly’s House, a local child and adult victim advocacy center, is celebrating its 10th Anniversary.

Over the past ten years, Holly’s House has gained Associate Status from the National Children’s Alliance and collaborated with the Evansville Police Department to host the Internet Crimes against Children investigation program, which is also affiliated with the FBI Internet Crimes Task Force and the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Holly’s House has grown to serve victims in eleven southwest Indiana counties while the “Think First & Stay Safe” program is offered in five counties. The agency has six full-time and four part-time employees. On an annual basis, Holly’s House provides support for an average of 360 survivors of child abuse or other intimate crimes.

To honor 10 years of service to the community, Holly’s House will have a celebration at 750 North Park Drive in Evansville on September 13th from 11:00AM to 1:00PM. The celebration will include formal remarks at 11:15AM, a ribbon cutting at 1:30PM, and tours from 11:30AM to 2:00PM.

