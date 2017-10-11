Holly Dunn Announces Book Tour For Sole Survivor
An Evansville woman who gained national attention when she became the only known survivor of the man known as the Railroad Killer has published a book talking about her traumatic experience.
Holly Dunn’s book is called ‘Sole Survivor.’ It dives deep into the layers of Dunn’s first hand account of her violent attack from 20 years ago when she was just a junior at the University of Kentucky.
She expresses a lot of her emotional toll throughout the book as well as her methods of healing. She hopes to give readers a clear message about the importance of addressing domestic violence and finding a voice for victims.
Dunn’s book goes on sale in November.