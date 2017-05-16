Holland Fire Displaces Newly-Wed Couple

A fire in Holland leaves a newly-wed couple without a home. Fire officials say one of the residents returned from the gym when she noticed that a fire broke out.

The Holland Fire Department was called just before 6 a.m. Tuesday after the resident tried to go into the home, but was unable to due to excessive smoke and heat.

There were no people in the house at the time of the fire, but two dogs died inside the residence due to smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to recover some of the residents’ belongings, but there is significant damage to the first floor and an upstairs bedroom.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating, but believes the fire was caused by electrical issues.

Holland Fire Dept. Chief Adam Chambers said, “Unfortunately this couple had just been married and returned from their honeymoon this week, so it’s a very unfortunate incident for them. Luckily there were no lives, human lives, lost in this event.”

Insurance companies and other officials are still investigating to uncover what exactly caused the fire, and the residents will be staying with family for now.

