Holiday World’s Happy Halloween Weekends Returns

It’s almost that time of year where spooky spirits and creepy crawly things take over. Holiday World is kicking off its Happy Halloween Weekends with a family-friendly event.

Holiday World’s Happy Halloween Weekends has returned and will have several events, including Lights Out! musical show, with slightly spooky characters singing and dancing, Halloween Magic Show with Don Baggett, Holidog’s 3D Halloween Adventure – a non-haunted house with colorful 3D features, Carnival Chaos walk-through maze with mirrors, clowns, and side-show startles, Hayrides, Kitty Claws Dance Party, and Mummy’s Treasure Maze.

There will also be special fall menu items, including pumpkin spice funnel cakes, make your own s’mores, and more.

Visitors are welcome to wear their family-friendly Halloween costumes, but masks are not permitted.

For more information, visit Holiday World – Happy Halloween Weekends, or call 1-800-467-2682.





Comments

comments