Holiday World Tops Off Santa’s Merry Marketplace

A topping ceremony was held for the tower at Holiday’s Word new Santa’s Merry Marketplace. A 10-story crane lifted the top half of the nearly six-story tower into place.
Santa’s Merry Marketplace is part of the park’s investment of $5.5 million for the 2019 season, including:
- Santa’s Merry Marketplace, with five serving stations offering varying menus, plus Candy Cane Confectionary, Sugarplum Scoop Shoppe, and the Polar Expresso
- New “Kids World” event for five weekends starting in mid-August
- Track improvements to 720 feet of The Voyage, the world’s second-longest wooden roller coaster
- On-ride photos for Gobbler Getaway dark ride
- Candy Cornucopia store and Dippin’ Dots Sundae Shop in the Thanksgiving section
- Four additional Cabanas
Holiday World opens for the season on May 4th; Splashin’ Safari’s opening day is the following weekend. Season Passes for 2019 are discounted at their lowest prices through May 3rd.
Visit Holiday World for more inforamtion or call 1-877-463-2645.