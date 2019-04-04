Holiday World Tops Off Santa’s Merry Marketplace

A topping ceremony was held for the tower at Holiday’s Word new Santa’s Merry Marketplace. A 10-story crane lifted the top half of the nearly six-story tower into place.

Santa’s Merry Marketplace is part of the park’s investment of $5.5 million for the 2019 season, including:

Santa’s Merry Marketplace, with five serving stations offering varying menus, plus Candy Cane Confectionary, Sugarplum Scoop Shoppe, and the Polar Expresso

New “Kids World” event for five weekends starting in mid-August

Track improvements to 720 feet of The Voyage, the world’s second-longest wooden roller coaster

On-ride photos for Gobbler Getaway dark ride

Candy Cornucopia store and Dippin’ Dots Sundae Shop in the Thanksgiving section

Four additional Cabanas

Holiday World opens for the season on May 4th; Splashin’ Safari’s opening day is the following weekend. Season Passes for 2019 are discounted at their lowest prices through May 3rd.

Visit Holiday World for more inforamtion or call 1-877-463-2645.

